Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use reasonable clean energy

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
NEW YORK: Tesla's Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the company will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy usage by miners.

"Tesla only sold ~10 per cent of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market," he said in the tweet .

"When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50 per cent) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions."

Source: Reuters

