Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach US$20-US$30 billion

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between US$5 billion and US$10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to US$20-US$30 billion, the Tesla Inc CEO told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"It's a lot, basically," Musk said in a video interview from California.

