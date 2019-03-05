Musk says US$35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday production of the US$35,000 version of the electric carmaker's Model 3 will start this month, but would not reach volume production until mid-year.

"Gap in understanding is that US$35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve," Musk replied to a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1102669715095212032.

Tesla offered for the first time a US$35,000 version of its Model 3 last week and said its global sales would now be online-only, steps designed to increase demand and cut overhead costs for the company.

