Musk takes Epic's side in Fortnite maker's battle with Apple

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday showed his support for Fortnite maker Epic Games, commenting on Apple Inc's fees on its App Store.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday showed his support for Fortnite maker Epic Games, commenting on Apple Inc's fees on its App Store.

"Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," he said in a tweet on Friday.

Apple did not immediately respond but has defended its App Store practices both in court and to lawmakers in hearings.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

