Musk to review all of Tesla's expenses in new cost cutting plan

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees on Thursday that he, along with new finance head, will review all future expenses as part of an initiative to cut costs, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The new cost cutting initiative by the electric car maker will examine every payment, including parts, salary, travel expenses and rent, according to the email Musk sent to employees.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)