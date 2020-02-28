Mylan posts 60per cent fall in fourth-quarter profit

Drugmaker Mylan NV reported a nearly 60per cent fall in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a higher income tax provision.

Net earnings fell to US$20.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$51.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$3.19 billion from US$3.08 billion.

The company recorded an income tax provision of US$114.7 million in the reported quarter, compared to a provision of US$25.8 million a year earlier.

