Mylan reports quarterly loss due to plant restructuring expenses

REUTERS: Drugmaker Mylan NV reported quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by restructuring-related expenses at its Morgantown manufacturing plant in West Virginia.

The company reported a net loss of US$25 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with profit of US$87.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to US$2.50 billion from US$2.68 billion.

