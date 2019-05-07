Mylan reports quarterly loss due to plant restructuring expenses

Business

Mylan reports quarterly loss due to plant restructuring expenses

Drugmaker Mylan NV reported quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by restructuring-related expenses at its Morgantown manufacturing plant in West Virginia.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativ
Mylan CEO Heather Bresch attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bookmark

REUTERS: Drugmaker Mylan NV reported quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by restructuring-related expenses at its Morgantown manufacturing plant in West Virginia.

The company reported a net loss of US$25 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with profit of US$87.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to US$2.50 billion from US$2.68 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark