Mylan third-quarter profit rises 7per cent on new drug launches

REUTERS: Mylan NV reported a 7.4per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the generic drugmaker benefited from new product launches.

The company, which in July said it would merge with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded drugs unit, said net earnings rose to US$189.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30 from US$176.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$2.96 billion from US$2.86 billion.

