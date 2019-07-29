Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

Business

Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

Mylan NV said on Monday it would combine with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business to form a global generic drugmaker.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Mylan NV said on Monday it would combine with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business to form a global generic drugmaker.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock deal, each Mylan share would be converted into one share of the new company.

Pfizer shareholders would own 57per cent of the combined new company and Mylan shareholders would own 43per cent, Mylan said.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark