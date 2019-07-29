Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Mylan NV said on Monday it would combine with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business to form a global generic drugmaker.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock deal, each Mylan share would be converted into one share of the new company.

Pfizer shareholders would own 57per cent of the combined new company and Mylan shareholders would own 43per cent, Mylan said.

