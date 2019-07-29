Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Mylan NV said on Monday it would combine with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business to form a global generic drugmaker.

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc will separate its off-patent drugs business and merge it with Mylan , the two companies confirmed on Monday, bringing blockbuster treatments Viagra, EpiPen and Lipitor under one umbrella.

The new company, to be based in the United States and incorporated in Delaware, will be helmed by Pfizer's unit President Michael Goettler, who will become the chief executive officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch will retire after the deal closes and its Chairman Robert Coury will be the executive chairman of the new company.

Mylan shares jumped 20per cent to US$22.10, while Pfizer shares slipped nearly 2per cent to US$42.34 in early trading on Monday.

Under new Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla, Pfizer has been beefing up its cancer treatment pipeline, buying in June cancer drugmaker Array Biopharma Inc for US$10.64 billion, as some of its older treatments face competition.

The Mylan deal is structured as an all-stock transaction, with each Mylan share to be converted into one share of the new company. Pfizer shareholders would own 57per cent of the combined new company and Mylan shareholders the rest, the companies said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The combined company is expected to have 2020 revenue of US$19 billion to US$20 billion, with free cash flow expected to be more than US$4 billion.

Pfizer will separate its off-patent drugs unit, Upjohn, in a tax-free spinoff and combine with Mylan. Upjohn will issue US$12 billion of debt at or prior to separation. After the deal closes, the new company will have about US$24.5 billion of total debt outstanding.

Separately, Pfizer on Monday also reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by sales of its branded treatments such as Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.

In December, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer said they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of 9.8 billion pounds (US$12.7 billion), majority owned by the British company.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported on the deal.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)