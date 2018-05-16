NAFTA negotiations ongoing, Trump committed to better deal: White House

Business

NAFTA negotiations ongoing, Trump committed to better deal: White House

The United States is pushing for a deal in negotiations on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement and President Donald Trump is committed to getting a better agreement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House
FILE PHOTO: U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The United States is pushing for a deal in negotiations on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement and President Donald Trump is committed to getting a better agreement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Asked about a Wall Street Journal report that revisions to the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico appear unattainable this year, Sanders told Fox News: "We still want to see something happen and we're going to continue in those conversations - they're ongoing now - and we're pushing forward and hopeful that we can get something done soon."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark