NAFTA negotiations ongoing, Trump committed to better deal: White House

The United States is pushing for a deal in negotiations on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement and President Donald Trump is committed to getting a better agreement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: The United States is pushing for a deal in negotiations on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement and President Donald Trump is committed to getting a better agreement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Asked about a Wall Street Journal report that revisions to the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico appear unattainable this year, Sanders told Fox News: "We still want to see something happen and we're going to continue in those conversations - they're ongoing now - and we're pushing forward and hopeful that we can get something done soon."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)