NASA encourages the use of commercial companies for space -White House

WASHINGTON: NASA is encouraging the use of commercial companies for space missions after the successful flight of the Blue Origin capsule to the edge of space, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Psaki also hailed the presence on the flight of 82-year-old Wally Funk alongside billionaire Jeff Bezos, saying "she's America's new sweetheart."

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland)