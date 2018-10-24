Nasdaq confirms correction; S&P, Dow erases year's gains

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Dow futures rose on Wednesday after Boeing raised its profit forecast, easing worries of slowing corporate profits, but dim outlook from other China-reliant companies, including chipmakers, kept the pressure on the S&P and Nasdaq futures.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks tumbled again on Wednesday, confirming a correction for the Nasdaq and erasing the Dow and S&P 500's gains for the year, as disappointing forecasts from chipmakers and weak home sales data fueled worries about economic and profit growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 608.15 points, or 2.41 percent, to 24,583.28, the S&P 500 lost 84.53 points, or 3.08 percent, to 2,656.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 329.14 points, or 4.43 percent, to 7,108.40.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by David Gregorio)