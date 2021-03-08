Nasdaq drops at open as US stimulus fuels inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2per cent on Monday as the passage of a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.9 points, or 0.12per cent, to 12904.264 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.9 points, or 0.05per cent, to 31512.15, while S&P 500 rose 2.4 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 3844.39.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)