Nasdaq ends at record, dollar falls as US Fed signals possible rate cut

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks cheered dovish testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday (Jul 10), lifting the Nasdaq to a fresh record while the prospect of looser monetary policy pressured the dollar.

In the first of two days of congressional testimony, Powell said many central bankers believed the case for lower rates "had strengthened" as myriad trade conflicts cloud the growth outlook.

Since the June meeting, when Powell's dovish remarks were interpreted as signaling a possible cut, "it appears that uncertainties around trade tension and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the US economic outlook," Powell said.

The remarks conformed to broad investor expectations about what Powell would say and appeared to quash speculation that last week's strong US jobs report would prevent a rate cut later this month.

Powell has been under constant pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut interest rates but said again Wednesday that White House sniping played no role in his outlook.

All three major indices surged to all-time intraday records near the start of the Wall Street session after Powell's written congressional testimony was released. But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was the only one to hold the record, ending at 8,202.53, up 60.80 points (0.75 per cent).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.71 points (0.29 per cent) to 26,860.20, while the S&P 500 added 13.44 points (0.45 per cent) at 2,993.07 after earlier rising above 3,000 points for the first time.

The dollar also shifted course following Powell's remarks.

The US currency had rallied following the jobs report but "today's testimony implies that a rate cut is a 'done deal,'" said Matt Weller in a note on Forex.com.

HOW AGGRESSIVE?

Heading into Wednesday's much-anticipated hearing, many investors had taken an interest rate cut as a near certainty, viewing the next meeting as a question of how aggressively the Fed would act.

"I don't think it's changed anything. Everyone expected him to cut in July," said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors, who thinks the Fed will undertake a 25 basis point cut in interest rates this month.

"But a cut of 50 basis points is not gonna happen," Ogg said. "We're not seeing that much weakness and it would indicate that something is not working well."

Following the testimony, most investors still predicted a smaller interest rate cut but a solid minority bet on a larger 50 basis point cut.

Christopher Vecchio of Daily FX, meanwhile, said Powell's appearance "laid the groundwork for a series of interest rate cuts over the coming months."



In other markets, oil prices jumped more than two per cent after a government inventory report showed a massive drop in US stockpiles last week. Traders also cheered reports that Russian output fell in July to its lowest in nearly three years.

Other factors boosting oil prices included continued diplomatic tensions involving OPEC member Iran and a storm in the Gulf of Mexico that prompted some producers to evacuate offshore workers and suspend some output.

Large tech shares gained one per cent or more, including Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. Other tech companies with big rises included Tesla, which jumped 3.9 per cent and Micron Technology, which advanced 3.8 per cent.

But Levi Strauss & Co slumped 12 per cent after second-quarter profit margins came in lower than analysts expected.

American Airlines climbed 1.8 per cent as it lifted a key revenue benchmark, even though it said the grounding of the 737 MAX would lower second-quarter profits by US$185 million.

