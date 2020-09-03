Nasdaq falls 5per cent in tech-fueled selloff

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks cooled and investors looked forward to data on weekly jobless claims as well as business surveys for more clarity on the path to economic recovery.

REUTERS: Wall Street posted sharp declines on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding more than 5per cent as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data raised fears about a difficult and long recovery.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 718.29 points, or 2.47per cent, at 28,382.21, the S&P 500 was down 116.23 points, or 3.25per cent, at 3,464.61, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 568.67 points, or 4.72per cent, at 11,487.77.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)