Nasdaq falls 5per cent in tech-fueled selloff

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks cooled and investors looked forward to data on weekly jobless claims as well as business surveys for more clarity on the path to economic recovery.

FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: Wall Street posted sharp declines on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding more than 5per cent as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data raised fears about a difficult and long recovery.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 718.29 points, or 2.47per cent, at 28,382.21, the S&P 500 was down 116.23 points, or 3.25per cent, at 3,464.61, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 568.67 points, or 4.72per cent, at 11,487.77.

Source: Reuters

