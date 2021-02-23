Nasdaq futures deepen slide ahead of Powell speech

Nasdaq futures deepen slide ahead of Powell speech

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq index pointed to a more than 1per cent loss at opening on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying tech stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress.

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday&apos;s trading session in New Y
FILE PHOTO: American flags hang from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

At 07:01 a.m. EST, Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 189.75 points, or 1.43per cent, versus a 3 point, or 0.01per cent gain for Dow E-minis and 16 point, or 0.41per cent fall for S&P 500 E-minis.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Source: Reuters

