Nasdaq futures deepen slide ahead of Powell speech

REUTERS: Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq index pointed to a more than 1per cent loss at opening on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying tech stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress.

At 07:01 a.m. EST, Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 189.75 points, or 1.43per cent, versus a 3 point, or 0.01per cent gain for Dow E-minis and 16 point, or 0.41per cent fall for S&P 500 E-minis.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)