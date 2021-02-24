Nasdaq futures fall 1per cent as tech sell-off set to deepen

Business

Nasdaq futures fall 1per cent as tech sell-off set to deepen

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1per cent on Wednesday, sliding for a seventh straight session as investors swapped growth-oriented technology shares with stocks that stand to gain the most from an economic rebound.

U.S. flags fly out in front of the NYSE is seen in New York
FILE PHOTO: U.S. flags fly out in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1per cent on Wednesday, sliding for a seventh straight session as investors swapped growth-oriented technology shares with stocks that stand to gain the most from an economic rebound.

Up to Tuesday's close, the broader technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had lost 4.5per cent since Feb. 12, compared with a 0.3per cent rise in the blue-chip Dow. The benchmark S&P 500 slipped 1.4per cent in the same period.

By 1:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 109.5 points, or 0.83per cent, Dow e-minis were down 100 points, or 0.32per cent, and S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.4per cent.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark