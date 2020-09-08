Nasdaq futures fall 2per cent as tech sell-off resumes

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 2per cent on Monday, on the first full trading day after a report said SoftBank made significant option purchases during a Wall Street rally since a coronavirus-driven crash in March.

SoftBank spent roughly US$10 billion buying shares and sources told Reuters it has spent more buying derivatives in U.S. stocks. The Financial Times first reported on these derivative purchases on Friday.

Wall Street's tech-fueled rally halted last week, with the Nasdaq plunging 3.3per cent in its worst week since the height of the pandemic-linked sell-off in March. The benchmark S&P 500 ended 2.3per cent lower, snapping a five-week winning streak.

At 6:01 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 271.75 points, or 2.35per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.61per cent and Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.04per cent.

Tesla Inc slumped 11per cent in premarket trading after the electric-car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

