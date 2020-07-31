Nasdaq futures jump as Big Tech booms during pandemic

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped nearly 1per cent on Friday as tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook managed to deliver impressive quarterly earnings despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed the wider U.S. economy.

REUTERS: Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped nearly 1per cent on Friday as tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook managed to deliver impressive quarterly earnings despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed the wider U.S. economy.

Apple Inc surged 6per cent in premarket trading, setting the stock on course to open at a record high, as it delivered year-on-year revenue gains across every category and in every geography.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon.com Inc jumped 5.4per cent after posting the biggest profit in its 26-year history, while Facebook Inc gained 6per cent as it reported better-than-expected revenue.

Trading in Alphabet Inc was more subdued as quarterly sales fell for the first time in its 16 years as a public company.

A surge in the stock price of the four companies, which make up nearly a fifth of the S&P 500's value, as well as aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus have sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs and set the S&P 500 on course for its fourth straight monthly gain.

The benchmark index is now about 4per cent shy of its February all-time high, but faltering macroeconomic data and rising COVID-19 cases are making investors cautious again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures on Thursday confirmed the sharpest contraction in U.S. gross domestic product since the Great Depression, while rising jobless weekly claims suggested a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling.

Investors betting on more U.S. government stimulus, before an extra US$600-per-week federal jobless benefit expires on Friday, have also been disappointed as the Senate adjourned for the weekend and will return on Monday.

On the economic front, core personal consumption expenditures data, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, is likely to have edged higher by 0.2per cent in June. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

At 6:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.09per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.15per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.83per cent.

Ford Motor Co rose 2.7per cent after signaling ample cash-on-hand for the year even as it forecast a full-year loss.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc fell 3.5per cent as it posted worse-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by weak sales of its hepatitis C drugs and flagship HIV treatments.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)