Nasdaq futures slide 2per cent on inflation jitters

REUTERS: Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2per cent on Monday as the passage of a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks.

Wall Street's main indexes had staged a late-session rally on Friday as a much better-than-expected jobs report boosted optimism around a faster economic rebound, but market sentiment soured on Monday on fears that rising inflation would result in a sudden tapering of monetary stimulus.

Inflation worries were also fueled by a jump in Brent crude prices to above US$70 per barrel, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities.

The Nasdaq has now fallen for three straight weeks, with the yield-sensitive grouping of FAANG plus Tesla and Microsoft stocks losing US$760 billion in value since Feb. 16.

At 4:51 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 246.75 points, or 1.95per cent, Dow e-minis were down 89 points, or 0.28per cent, and S&P 500 e-minis were down 30.5 points, or 0.79per cent.

Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla and Microsoft lost another 2per cent to 5per cent in early deals.

The yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries stood near a 13-month high at 1.594per cent, while Wall Street's fear gauge jumped nearly 3 points and was on course for its biggest one-day rise this month.