Nasdaq hits record high as Alphabet powers tech rally

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as Alphabet's strong results lifted other high-growth technology companies, adding to a robust earnings season in the backdrop of a U.S.-China trade war and a strengthening dollar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.14 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,092.43. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.70 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,820.68. The Nasdaq Composite gained 72.48 points, or 0.92 percent, to 7,914.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)