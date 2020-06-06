Nasdaq hits record high as US economy shows signs of rebound

REUTERS: The Nasdaq Composite on Friday became the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to bounce back to a record high, recovering from a stunning coronavirus-led slump on growing hopes of a swift economic rebound.

Wall Street has surged following a crash into bear territory in March as investors bet on a revival in business activity with the easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Data on Friday showed a surprise rise in U.S. jobs in May, offering the clearest signal yet the downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was probably over, although the road to recovery could still be long.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now less than 1per cent down on the year after crashing more than 32per cent from that level by late March, and is about 6per cent below its record high. The blue-chip Dow Jones index is about 8per cent below its own all-time high.

The smaller Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Thursday, partly powered by tech-related names including Amazon.com Inc , Netflix Inc , Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc .

Closing at a record high, according to a widely accepted definition, would confirm that the Nasdaq Composite has been in a new bull market since its pandemic low on March 23.

(Reporting by the Reuters markets team; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)