Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

REUTERS: Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.51 points, or 0.28per cent, at the open to 29,312.70. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.10 points, or 0.30per cent, at 3,380.39. The Nasdaq Composite gained 50.07 points, or 0.51per cent, to 9,782.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)