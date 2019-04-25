Nasdaq hits record high at open on strong tech earnings; 3M weighs on Dow

Dow and S&P futures were pressured by a steep fall in industrial company 3M's shares on Thursday, while upbeat results from high-flying companies Facebook and Microsoft supported Nasdaq futures.

The Nasdaq had hit a life-high of 8,139.551 on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.68 points, or 0.64per cent, at the open to 26,426.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.74 points, or 0.06per cent, at 2,928.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 48.84 points, or 0.60per cent, to 8,150.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)