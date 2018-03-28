Nasdaq opens lower as tech stocks, Amazon drag

Nasdaq opens lower as tech stocks, Amazon drag

The Nasdaq Composite index opened lower on Wednesday, pulled lower by Apple, Intel and Amazon, while the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on gains in financial and healthcare stocks.

A woman passes by the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square in New York
A woman passes by the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.85 points, or 0.19 percent, to 23,902.56. The S&P 500 lost 0.93 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,611.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.94 points, or 0.44 percent, to 6,977.86.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

