Nasdaq opens lower as tech stocks, Amazon drag

The Nasdaq Composite index opened lower on Wednesday, pulled lower by Apple, Intel and Amazon, while the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on gains in financial and healthcare stocks.

REUTERS: The Nasdaq Composite index opened lower on Wednesday, pulled lower by Apple, Intel and Amazon, while the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on gains in financial and healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.85 points, or 0.19 percent, to 23,902.56. The S&P 500 lost 0.93 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,611.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.94 points, or 0.44 percent, to 6,977.86.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)