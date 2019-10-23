Nasdaq profit beats estimates on strength in data services

REUTERS: US exchange operator Nasdaq Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday (Oct 23), boosted by higher revenue in its units that provide news and other information to traders.

Exchange operators have been trying to expand beyond their core trading business into high-growth segments such as information services which help traders make investment decisions, and trade in stocks and other exchange-traded products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue from information services, its biggest non-trading business, jumped 10.6 per cent to US$198 million in the quarter, and that from market technology surged 23.5 per cent to US$84 million.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq fell to US$150 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sep 30, from US$163 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nasdaq said it incurred a pre-tax restructuring charge of US$30 million in the quarter, and expects to take another US$35 million to US$45 million in charges over a two-year period.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 5.3 per cent to US$632 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not including one-time items such as restructuring costs, Nasdaq earned US$1.27 per share, exceeding analysts' average estimate of US$1.21, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

