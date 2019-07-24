Nasdaq quarterly profit rises 7.4per cent

Business

Nasdaq quarterly profit rises 7.4per cent

U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 7.4per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by growth in its non-trading businesses including information services.

People work in the client experience space at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
People work in the client experience space at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 7.4per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by growth in its non-trading businesses including information services.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to US$174 million, or US$1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$162 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company's market services unit, its biggest business, fell about 4per cent to US$227 million, while revenue from its information services unit jumped about 11per cent to US$194 million.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 1.3per cent to US$623 million.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark