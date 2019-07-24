Nasdaq quarterly profit rises 7.4per cent

U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 7.4per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by growth in its non-trading businesses including information services.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to US$174 million, or US$1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$162 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company's market services unit, its biggest business, fell about 4per cent to US$227 million, while revenue from its information services unit jumped about 11per cent to US$194 million.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 1.3per cent to US$623 million.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)