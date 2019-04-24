Nasdaq reports rise in first quarter earnings

Nasdaq Inc on Wednesday reported a rise in first quarter profits on Wednesday as a pickup in the exchange operator's non-transactional businesses, including market technology, helped offset a softer trading environment.

NEW YORK:

The company's net income rose to US$247 million, or US$1.48 per diluted share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$177 million, or US$1.05 per diluted share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by John McCrank)