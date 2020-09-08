Nasdaq slides 3per cent as tech rout deepens

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 2per cent on Monday, on the first full trading day after a report said SoftBank made significant option purchases during a Wall Street rally since a coronavirus-driven crash in March.

REUTERS: The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65per cent, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.08 points, or 0.74per cent, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61per cent, at 3,371.88.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)