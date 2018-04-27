Nasdaq surges at open after strong Amazon, Microsoft earnings

Nasdaq futures rose on Friday, after stellar results from Amazon, Microsoft and Intel, while other stock index futures were subdued ahead of first-quarter U.S. GDP data.

REUTERS: The tech-heavy Nasdaq opened 1 percent higher on Friday after stellar results from Amazon, Microsoft and Intel, while a 3 percent drop in Exxon weighed on the Dow and S&P.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.80 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,342.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.53 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,675.47. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.84 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,195.52 at the opening bell.

