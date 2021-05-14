National Wages Council extends wage, employment guidelines to Nov 30 amid uneven outlook

SINGAPORE: The National Wages Council (NWC) on Friday (May 14) said its latest guidelines on wage and employment-related issues will be extended until November as they “remain relevant” amid an uneven economic recovery ahead.



However, it urged employers to re-evaluate their business situations and how the guidelines would apply to them. For instance, those seeing a recovery or growth should take steps to restore wages, reward their employees fairly and bring forward hiring plans, the NWC said in an addendum to extend its 2020/2021 guidelines.



The council added that it will convene for a second time later in the year to develop guidelines for the period from Dec 1, 2021 to Nov 30, 2022, given a “dynamic and evolving” COVID-19 pandemic.



The NWC is a tripartite body made up of representatives from businesses, unions and the Government.



It usually convenes once a year to recommend guidelines on wage adjustments and other employment issues, but it met twice last year – marking only the fourth time it did so since its formation in 1972 – as the COVID-19 pandemic has pummelled the economy and labour market.



In March last year, the NWC called for struggling companies considering wage cuts to have their management teams lead by example, as part of guidelines for employers to sustain their businesses and save jobs.



The council followed up with supplementary guidelines in October, which said companies that have already exhausted other cost-saving measures should consider implementing temporary wage cuts, but only to the extent needed to minimise retrenchments.



Since then, authorities have penciled in the possibility of better-than-expected growth for the Singapore economy this year - with gross domestic product (GDP) likely exceeding 6 per cent – but they have also cautioned of an uneven recovery.



Likewise for the labour market, improvements this year “may be gradual and uneven across sectors”.

A patchy recovery translates into uncertain prospects for some businesses, said the NWC.

Businesses also continue to face increased costs brought about by the pandemic, such as higher freight and transport charges and higher operating expenses as they comply with the safety measures. In addition, wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme has ended for many industries, and will taper off and expire in September.



“Given the current economic outlook, the 2020/2021 guidelines and supplementary guidelines remain relevant and continue to provide guidance to employers on sustaining their businesses, saving jobs, pressing on with business and workforce transformation, and recognising the contributions of the employees fairly,” it said in its addendum.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, NWC chairman Peter Seah said: “It’s not an easy call to make but looking at the situation, we felt that it is very difficult at this point in time to come up with new guidelines to help employers and workers navigate the situation.



“Perhaps by November we can have a clearer picture and we can come up with a more appropriate guideline to guide employers and employees.”



APPLY GUIDELINES ACCORDINGLY: NWC



While it is extending its guidelines, the NWC said the circumstances of many employers would have changed “significantly” compared with last year.



“All employers should re-evaluate their business situation and how the NWC guidelines would apply to them,” it said, while urging employers of unionised companies to share relevant information, such as company performance and business prospects, with the unions to facilitate wage negotiation.

For instance, employers that have done well and have good business prospects should continue to reward employees fairly through variable payments, and bring forward their hiring plans. These employers should also grant built-in basic wage increases, the council said.



For businesses seeing a recovery, they should restore wage cuts implemented earlier or roll back other cost-saving measures such as reductions in allowances and commissions. Those that have reduced basic wages should also restore these wages first, followed by the variable wage components.



As for those that continue to be badly hit by the pandemic, the NWC urged them to continue tapping on government support measures to accelerate business and workforce transformation, retain employees through appropriate cost-saving measures, as well as retrain and redeploy employees in affected business units to new jobs within the company.



If they still face significant cost pressure and poor business prospects after exhausting non-wage cost saving measures and support from the Government, they “should seek employees’ support to implement temporary wage cuts to minimise retrenchments” based on key principles in the supplementary guidelines, the NWC added.



These include the immediate implementation of the flexible wage structure for those who have not done so, by treating any wage cuts as adjustments to a new variable component.



Unionised companies should also negotiate and agree on wage adjustments, other cost-saving measures and the implementation of the flexible wage structure, it said in its addendum.



SPECIAL CONSIDERATION FOR LOW-WAGE WORKERS



The NWC also said it continues to call on all employers to “give special consideration” to low-wage workers.



To uplift wages for this group of workers, it recommends employers who have done well, or are recovering, to consider built-in wage increments. Employers who are implementing wage reductions should also implement a wage freeze for low-wage workers instead.



The NWC is also working with the tripartite workgroup on lower-wage workers, which will be releasing its recommendations later this year on how to cover more low-wage workers under the progressive wage model.



“The NWC aims to incorporate the (tripartite workgroup’s) recommendations … into the 2021/2022 guidelines,” it said.



The Government said it has accepted the NWC’s recommendations to extend its guidelines, and will continue to work with tripartite partners “to secure the rebound and support businesses and workers to emerge stronger” from the COVID-19 crisis.

It also encourages every employer to implement the flexible wage system if they have not done so.

This will “give businesses the necessary flexibility” to navigate economic uncertainty, increase job security for employees and ensure that wages are fairly and more quickly restored in tandem with eventual business recovery," the Government said.