NBA legend Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser to board

REUTERS: DraftKings Inc said on Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the e-sports and gambling company's board as a special adviser.

Shares of the company jumped more than 13per cent to US$41.86 in premarket trading.

Jordan, who has also agreed to take an equity interest in DraftKings, will provide strategic and creative inputs on areas such as product development and marketing activities, the sports betting company said.

DraftKings was taken public earlier this year by an entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan in a deal that valued the company at US$3.3 billion.

