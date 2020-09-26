Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Holding Co said on Friday it has completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process, eliminating more than US$4 billion of debt.

The department store chain also said it has emerged with a newly constituted board of directors.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)