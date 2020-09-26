Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Holding Co said on Friday it has completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process, eliminating more than US$4 billion of debt.

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania
FILE PHOTO: A Neiman Marcus department store stands next to empty parking lots at the King of Prussia Mall which remains closed due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/

REUTERS: Neiman Marcus Holding Co said on Friday it has completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process, eliminating more than US$4 billion of debt.

The department store chain also said it has emerged with a newly constituted board of directors.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

