Neiman Marcus expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end of this month
REUTERS: Neiman Marcus Group said on Friday it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of this month under a restructuring plan that is likely to eliminate more than US$4 billion of its debt.
The high-end retailer said certain institutional investors will fund a US$750 million exit financing package. (https://reut.rs/3lQGqFE)
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)