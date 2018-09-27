Nestle CEO expects to hike prices in coming years

Nestle hopes to be able to pass on rising costs resulting from higher inflation in Western countries in coming years.

"It's a matter of time, suppliers and producers will have to pass on rising input costs sooner or later," Chief Executive Mark Schneider said at an event in Zurich on Wednesday, pointing to a rise in input costs of wages, raw materials and energy.

Prices could begin rising in 2019 or 2020, barring any changes in the interim, he said.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)