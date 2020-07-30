Nestle cuts 2020 growth forecast after second-quarter sales slow

ZURICH: Food group Nestle on Thursday cut its full-year underlying sales forecast after strong consumer stockpiling at the start of coronavirus related-lockdowns in Europe and North America was followed by weaker demand in the second quarter.

Organic sales growth, excluding currency swings and mergers and acquisitions, slowed to 1.3per cent in the three months to June, from 4.3per cent in the first quarter, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee, said in a statement.

The Swiss giant lowered its expectations for organic growth this year to 2-3per cent, from "more than 3.5per cent" previously.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)