Nestle raises full-year guidance after third-quarter sales beats poll

ZURICH: Nestle raised its guidance for 2020 organic sales growth to around 3 per cent after beating third-quarter expectations on Wednesday (Oct 21) with 4.9 per cent growth driven by strong demand for pet food and health products.

The world's biggest food group has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than some peers thanks to its broad portfolio helping offset a slump in food sales to restaurants and cafes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares in Nestle, up 2.5 per cent so far this year, were indicated to open 2.7 per cent higher in pre-market trading.

Demand for food and drinks consumed at home remained strong during the pandemic, while sales of products destined to out-of-home venues struggled, the maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate said in a statement.

Nestle said it wanted to keep developing its portfolio, notably expanding its health science business recently bolstered by the US$2 billion Aimmune Therapeutics acquisition.

For the first nine months of the year, Nestle's organic sales grew by 3.5 per cent, beating the 2.8 per cent in a company-supplied consensus analysts' estimates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nestle had previously expected organic growth of 2 per cent to 3 per cent for this year. It confirmed it wanted to improve its margin.

Sales in the Americas posted the strongest growth rate in the nine-month period, while Asia was only slightly positive.

Sales in Swiss francs fell 9.4 per cent to 61.9 billion Swiss francs (US$68.33 billion) hit by divestitures.

Under Chief Executive Mark Schneider, Nestle divested its skin health unit, Herta meat and US ice cream brands and has put North American waters and peanut milk label Yinlu under strategic review.

Advertisement

Nestle said both reviews were on track and were expected to be completed in early 2021.

French peer Danone announced an extensive review this week that could lead to disposals after its like-for-like sales fell 2.5 per cent in the third quarter.

Unilever is due to release a trading statement on Thursday.