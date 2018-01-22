Nestle investor Third Point urges company to speed up disposals

U.S. activist investor Third Point called on the board of Swiss company Nestle to clarify its corporate strategy and speed up the disposal of "ill-fitting businesses", in a letter to investors seen by Reuters.

Third Point, founded by investor Dan Loeb, also said Nestle could accelerate and even expand its share buyback programme, the letter showed.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)