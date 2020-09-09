Nestle likely to do more big acquisitions: CFO

Nestle will do more acquisitions, also big ones, the food giant's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We have been very disciplined, but that has not prevented us from doing sizeable acquisitions - Starbucks, Atrium, now Aimmune - and there will be probably more in the future as well because we really want to go there," Francois-Xavier Roger said in a webcast.

