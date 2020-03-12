Nestle mandates JPMorgan to handle Yinlu sale: Bloomberg

Food giant Nestle has mandated JPMorgan Chase & Co. to handle the sale of its struggling Chinese peanut milk business Yinlu that could be valued at about US$1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ZURICH: Food giant Nestle has mandated JPMorgan Chase & Co. to handle the sale of its struggling Chinese peanut milk business Yinlu that could be valued at about US$1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Nestle plans to sell a majority stake in Yinlu, whose sales declined last year, but could retain a small holding to oversee the production of Nescafe ready-to-drink coffee that Yinlu co-manufactures in China.

First-round bids could be due in late April or early May, if the coronavirus outbreak does not delay the process, Bloomberg reported.

Nestle could not immediately be reached for comment.

