Nestle plans to cut up to 500 IT jobs in Switzerland

Nestle plans to eliminate up to 500 information technology jobs at its Swiss headquarters as its shifts work to countries including Spain, Portugal and Italy, the food and beverage giant said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo
FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

None of the group's Swiss production sites are affected by the plan, which is being presented to staff for consultation, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

