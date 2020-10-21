Nestle raises full-year guidance after third-quarter sales beats poll

Nestle raised its guidance for organic sales growth to around 3per cent for 2020 on Wednesday after posting better-than-expected growth of 4.9per cent for the third quarter driven by strong demand for pet food and health products.

ZURICH: Nestle raised its guidance for organic sales growth to around 3per cent for 2020 on Wednesday after posting better-than-expected growth of 4.9per cent for the third quarter driven by strong demand for pet food and health products.

The world's biggest food group has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than some of its peers thanks to its broad portfolio, with resilient pet food and health businesses making up for a slump in food sales to restaurants and cafes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the first nine months of the year, the maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate said its organic sales grew by 3.5per cent, compared to analysts' average estimate for 2.8per cent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)