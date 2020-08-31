Nestle to buy Aimmune Therapeutics for US$2.6 billion

FILE PHOTO: Logo is pictured on the Nestle research center in Lausanne
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Nestle research center before the presentation of Sensationnal Vuna, a plant-based tuna product made by Garden Gourmet, at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH: Nestle said on Thursday it was offering US$34.50 per share for the remaining 74.4per cent in peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics it does not already own, adding a potential blockbuster to its health science portfolio.

The offer values the California-based biopharmaceutical company at US$2.6 billion, including the US$473 million Nestle had already invested in Aimmune, Nestle said in a statement.

