Nestle to buy Aimmune Therapeutics for US$2.6 billion

ZURICH: Nestle said on Thursday it was offering US$34.50 per share for the remaining 74.4per cent in peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics it does not already own, adding a potential blockbuster to its health science portfolio.

The offer values the California-based biopharmaceutical company at US$2.6 billion, including the US$473 million Nestle had already invested in Aimmune, Nestle said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)