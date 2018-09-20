Nestle to examine 'strategic options' for skin health unit

Nestle said on Thursday it was exploring strategic options for its skin health business, saying it believes the unit might be better off outside of the Swiss food maker.

Following a strategic review earlier this year, Nestle's board decided to increase the company's focus on food, drinks and nutritional health products.

"The Board has come to the conclusion that the future growth opportunities of Nestle Skin Health lie increasingly outside the Group's strategic scope," the Swiss company said. "The Board has therefore decided to explore strategic options for Nestle Skin Health."

