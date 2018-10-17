Netflix: Top analyst downgrades citing limited margin expansion

Keybanc Capital markets downgrades its rating on Netflix to "sector weight" from "overweight" citing limited investment efficiency, margin expansion and ancillary opportunities for co over the next year

** Keybanc analyst Andy Hargreaves says the streaming giant's margin expansion has not developed at a pace that exceeds its expectations, which suggests upside is more limited

** On Tuesday, Netflix said hooked 7 mln new streaming subscribers from July to September, a third more than Wall Street had expected

** However, it also said it expects operating margins at the lower end of the 10 pct to 11 pct range for FY 2018

** Ancillary opportunities to build revenue in consumer products, advertising, broad theatrical releases and mobile-only subscriptions will take several years to develop and are offset by medium-term risks associated with rising interest rates and competition - Hargreaves

** Netflix faces competition from deep-pocketed cos such as Amazon and new streaming services from Walt Disney Co and AT&T Inc that are expected late next year

** Hargreaves is rated 5/5 stars for his recommendation on stock, he estimates NFLX's fair value at US$377

** Stock was up 11.1 pct at US$385 premarket

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru)