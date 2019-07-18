Netflix adds fewer-than-expected subscribers in second quarter; shares tumble

Netflix Inc added fewer paid subscribers than expected in the second quarter as the video streaming pioneer raised prices in some of its major markets, including the United States.

REUTERS: Netflix Inc added fewer paid subscribers than expected in the second quarter as the video streaming pioneer raised prices in some of its major markets, including the United States, sending its shares down nearly 10per cent in extended trading.

"Our missed forecast was across all regions, but slightly more so in regions with price increases," the company said in statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We don't believe competition was a factor since there wasn't a material change in the competitive landscape during Q2, and competitive intensity and our penetration is varied across regions," the company said.

Globally, the company added 2.7 million paid subscribers, compared with analysts' estimate of 5.05 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"While our US paid membership was essentially flat in Q2, we expect it to return to more typical growth in Q3, and are seeing that in these early weeks of Q3," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

The company said it now expects to add 7 million subscribers globally in the current quarter, compared with estimates of 6.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix stock is up 35per cent so far this year, lagging only Facebook Inc in the FAANG group.

Net income fell to US$270.7 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$384.3 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$4.92 billion from US$3.91 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$4.93 billion.

Shares of the company were down about 10per cent at US$325 in extended trading.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)