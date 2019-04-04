Netflix amends bylaws allowing shareholders to nominate board members

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it had made changes to its bylaws that allowed certain shareholders to nominate board members.

The video streaming company said a shareholder, or a group of up to 20 stockholders, owning at least 3 percent of the company's outstanding shares for at least three years may nominate up to 2 directors.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)